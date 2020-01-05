Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.63

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.63 and traded as low as $25.13. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 91,202 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on MFI shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.60.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$995.79 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.84%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.