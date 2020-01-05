MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.32 Million

Brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report $126.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.72 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $112.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $507.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.74 million to $510.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $575.34 million, with estimates ranging from $566.41 million to $586.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.50.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,870.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in MarketAxess by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $380.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,867. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 0.17. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $206.79 and a 12 month high of $421.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.61.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

