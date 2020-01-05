Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Nomura increased their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $3,044,510.00. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 618.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $103.14 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.