Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRTN. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

MRTN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,486. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.43. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

