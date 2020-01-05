Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.46. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

