MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

MXL stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 338,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,557. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $209,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,814.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $320,930.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,685.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,263. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,271,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

