Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Medallia alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Medallia stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallia (MDLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.