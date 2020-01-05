MedicCoin (MEDIC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $220.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. MedicCoin has a market cap of $51,041.00 and $220.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016117 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.