Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Receives $119.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.88. 2,764,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,311. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $115.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094,852 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Medtronic by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,895,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $940,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.