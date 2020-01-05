Melon (MLN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.08 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00043534 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Liqui, Kraken and Bitsane. Melon has a market cap of $4.08 million and $115,632.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00188678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.01476524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00122517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Melon

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Radar Relay, Liqui, Bitsane, Kraken and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

