Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

