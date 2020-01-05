MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.62

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.62 and traded as high as $77.87. MGE Energy shares last traded at $77.54, with a volume of 3,001 shares traded.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 372.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 115,764 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MGE Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

