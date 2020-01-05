MGX Minerals (CNSX:XMG) Trading Up 9.1%

MGX Minerals Inc (CNSX:XMG) was up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 345,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 235,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About MGX Minerals (CNSX:XMG)

MGX Minerals Inc engages in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties and industrial technologies. It explores for lithium, magnesium oxide, silicon, niobium-tantulum, and gold properties, as well as for oil and gas resources. It also owns, operates, and sells water treatment systems to the oil and gas industry.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for MGX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.