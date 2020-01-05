MicroBitcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,502.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $4,502.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005696 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

