Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Gap Down to $107.60

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $109.80, but opened at $107.60. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $105.24, with a volume of 10,014,800 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra set a $100.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.06.

The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $77,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,716,000 after buying an additional 395,287 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,806,000 after buying an additional 295,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 67.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,875,000 after buying an additional 224,821 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

