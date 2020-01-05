Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.37, approximately 52 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.1344 dividend. This is a boost from Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

