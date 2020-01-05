Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.29. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 10,880 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $8.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 49.87%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

