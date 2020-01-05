Mint (CVE:MIT) Shares Up 16.7%

Mint Corp (CVE:MIT) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 95,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.14.

Mint Company Profile (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated payment solutions primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and reporting of the cards and related activities to government authorities.

