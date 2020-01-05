MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.60 and last traded at $37.60, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.24.

About MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.