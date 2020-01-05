Monetha One Day Trading Volume Reaches $342,577.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, OKEx and Tidex. In the last week, Monetha has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $342,577.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monetha Profile

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Mercatox, Tidex, OKEx, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

