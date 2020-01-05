Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Trading Up 0.8%

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B)’s share price was up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.99 and last traded at $89.99, approximately 358 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 763% from the average daily volume of 42 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $765.21 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

