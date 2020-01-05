Mooncoin (MOON) Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 62.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 85.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $523.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00584240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010573 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,364,856,859 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.