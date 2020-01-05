Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Morphic alerts:

MORF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 21,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42. Morphic has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,883,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morphic (MORF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.