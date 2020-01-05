Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Dougherty & Co set a $7.00 target price on Motus GI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Motus GI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 36,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,763. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.64. Motus GI has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary E. Jacobs bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $26,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter worth about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 1,004.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 11.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

