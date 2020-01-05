MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 20.63%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 671,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,552. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

