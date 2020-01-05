MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) shot up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.57, 115,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 147,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRAAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

