Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up to $26.55

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $26.55. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 2,738,100 shares traded.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 391.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 583.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $205,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

