MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) Shares Up 4.1%

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.27, 202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MYOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. MYOS had a negative return on equity of 97.69% and a negative net margin of 391.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Analysts expect that MYOS Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

