Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.96. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 11,578,921 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after buying an additional 9,051,668 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 5,210,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 16,795.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after buying an additional 4,770,018 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its position in Nabors Industries by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 12,950,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after buying an additional 3,465,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.