NANJCOIN 1-Day Volume Tops $3,217.00 (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. One NANJCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and CoinExchange. NANJCOIN has a total market cap of $453,914.00 and approximately $3,217.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NANJCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00191010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.79 or 0.01513060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00123285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NANJCOIN Profile

NANJCOIN’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NANJCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NANJCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.