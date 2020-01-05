Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.39

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.39 and last traded at $108.23, with a volume of 52875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.89.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 71.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5,277.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

