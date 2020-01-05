National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NBHC. Sandler O’Neill lowered National Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens raised National Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 437,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,903. National Bank has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.06.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in National Bank by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in National Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

