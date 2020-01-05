Nebula AI (NBAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $597,229.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 41.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $597,229.00 and $297.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.20 or 0.05941427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028720 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025521 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,878,605,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

