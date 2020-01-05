Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engaged in developing neoantigen-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system. The company’s product pipeline consists of NEO-PV-01, NEO-PTC-01 and NEO-SV-01 which are in clinical stage. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTGN. Bank of America lowered Neon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Neon Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.54.

NTGN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 119,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,964. The company has a market cap of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Neon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $27,679.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,259.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $149,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

