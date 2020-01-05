Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Huber Research downgraded Netflix from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Aegis reissued a hold rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $371.86.

NFLX stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.90. 3,795,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 441.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 15.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Netflix by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Netflix by 10.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

