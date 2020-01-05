Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

NML opened at $6.95 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.21.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $324,500.00.

About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

