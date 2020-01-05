Neural Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,746.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Neural Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $13,479.00 and $4,746.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 80% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00188678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.01476524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00122517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol.

Neural Protocol Token Trading

Neural Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

