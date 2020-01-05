New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBEV. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of New Age Beverages from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of NBEV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. 1,096,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. New Age Beverages has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. New Age Beverages’s revenue was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Age Beverages will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Haas purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 230.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 24.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Age Beverages (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.