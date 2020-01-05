New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Trading 14% Higher

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)’s share price traded up 14% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.38, 253,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 136,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

