New York Times Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NYT)

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.

New York Times has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New York Times to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NYT opened at $32.77 on Friday. New York Times has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $2,038,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,830,649.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,267,579.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 487,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,218,472.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

