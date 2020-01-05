Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.25.

Shares of NXST traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $78.79 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $248,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,397,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,173,000 after purchasing an additional 397,755 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after acquiring an additional 166,961 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,025,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after acquiring an additional 133,739 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

