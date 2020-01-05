NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NDGPY remained flat at $$20.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 289. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

About NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards.

