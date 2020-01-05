Niobio Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $91.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $73,762.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

