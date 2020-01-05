NIX Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $60,595.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NIX has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $20.33, $33.94 and $10.39.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,526.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.88 or 0.01844267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.03008611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00589598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00715493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00066357 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00426002 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

