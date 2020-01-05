Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LASR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nlight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 139,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $763.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 2.41. Nlight has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total transaction of $4,967,302.25. Insiders have sold 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,562 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nlight by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

