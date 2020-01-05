No BS Crypto (NOBS) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $43,354.00 and $114,727.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00191010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.79 or 0.01513060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00123285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

