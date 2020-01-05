NOIA Network Market Capitalization Tops $513,174.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a market cap of $513,174.00 and approximately $14,520.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.37 or 0.05871033 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035985 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001242 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,804,878 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.