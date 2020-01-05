NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Cap Achieves $320,407.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $320,407.00 and approximately $485.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008973 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,849,255 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

