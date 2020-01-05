Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 109,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 237,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67.

In other news, Director Russell Montgomery Richards bought 444,444 shares of Northern Shield Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$26,399.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,152,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$781,274.95. Insiders bought 925,111 shares of company stock worth $51,320 over the last ninety days.

About Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN)

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Ontario and Quebec. The company primarily explores for platinum group elements, copper, nickel, zinc, and silver. It holds 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 179 claims located to the north of Schefferville; Séquoi property consisting of 107 claims; Sé2 property covering 291 claims situated to the southeast of Séquoi; Idefix property comprising 241 claims with an area of 109 square kilometers; and 2 gold projects located in the Gaspesie region of Quebec.

