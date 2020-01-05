Northgate (LON:NTG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $328.26

Northgate plc (LON:NTG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $328.26 and traded as low as $311.00. Northgate shares last traded at $314.50, with a volume of 323,486 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northgate in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $419.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 321.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

